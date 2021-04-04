Georgia restaurant owner: Losing MLB All-Star game 'devastating' to business
Manuel's Tavern owner Brian Maloof reflects on the league's decision to move the Midsummer Classic out of Atlanta.
Manuel's Tavern owner Brian Maloof reflects on the league's decision to move the Midsummer Classic out of Atlanta.
The Miami Heat is starting to put all the pieces in place. The Heat got their first glimpse of Victor Oladipo on the court Thursday during a 116-109 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. Miami expects to have another key component to its potential winning formula on Saturday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”
Without leading scorer Tyler Toffoli, who remains out with a lower-body injury, the Montreal Canadiens have had to rely even more heavily on the line of Tomas Tatar, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher. Montreal's top trio combined for six points Thursday night as the Canadiens won 4-1 against the host Ottawa Senators. The teams are scheduled to complete their home-and-home series on Saturday night in Montreal.
Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.
Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game, stiflingHouston for a chance at the program's first national title. Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. The showdown between Baylor and Gonzaga that was called off in December because of the pandemic is finally back on, with the biggest stakes of all: The two best teams all season will play for the national championship Monday night.
The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.
Tim Anderson knows baseball, including his new manager, has been cruel to Black players speaking up about racial injustice. But he isn't shying away.
Executives answer the burning questions about where their teams stand as division enters a time of flux.
Nick Whalen of RotoWire.com checks in on NBA rookies as we head into the stretch run of the fantasy basketball season.
After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."
UCLA's Johnny Juzang was called with a charge against Gonzaga's Drew Timme at the end of regulation. The Bruins lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime.
Rock Your World won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 4 1/4 lengths on Saturday over 4-5 favorite Medina Spirit, preventing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert from earning his 10th win in the West Coast’s prep for the Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Rock Your World ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.17 and paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.40 at 5-1 odds. It was the 3-year-old colt’s dirt debut; he won his first two starts on turf for trainer John Sadler.
The Sixers MVP candidate has been out since March 12.
Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta following a bevy of voter suppression laws. The Braves, in response, whiffed.
Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.
Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.
Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons) with an alley oop vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/31/2021
For Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 Masters quickly became the Schadenfreude Open as his tie for 34th – five places behind 63-year-old Bernhard Langer – fell so laughably short of his grand pronouncements. So, will it be a humbler, more circumspect American who shows up here this week? Erm, sort of. “I was wrong to say that Augusta is a par 67 for me,” DeChambeau said. “It is a 68.” As climb-downs go, this is not quite in the league of Goliath acknowledging that David was, as it turned out, not a cocky little lout with a dodgy catapult sponsorship, but, in fact, a fearsome warrior. And this not entirely committed retreat might lend his legion of detractors further ammunition only five months on from using that devastating social-media slingshot to fire DeChambeau’s words back at him. Because Lee Westwood has already played a few practice rounds here this year and was stunned by the “firmest and fastest conditions I ever have encountered at Augusta”, and, with no rain forecast, the green jackets’ arduous stage has been set. “Put it this way,” Westwood told me on Thursday. “I don’t think they want 20 under to win.” Of course, that was the record mark set by Dustin Johnson in that strange autumnal Masters when, in the eerie silence, the world No 1’s languid, unfettered stroll through the cathedral pines seemed so appropriate for the occasion. The organisers were not impressed, although whether their ire was raised by Johnson’s rout or DeChambeau’s rant is, intriguingly, a moot point. “D J did what D J does, quietly and modestly crushing the field,” a Masters insider told The Sunday Telegraph. “The notable green jackets I spoke to were more riled by what DeChambeau said in the build-up. They felt he was mocking the National and a fast, firm and treacherous Masters could be their response.” Typical DeChambeau. The man could unwittingly cause offence in a locked-up clubhouse. It is the great paradox of the 27-year-old that he is either the best thing to happen to golf in this burgeoning post-Tiger Woods era, or the worst thing ever to happen to it, period. Or, in some quarters, both; at the same time. Andrew Coltart, the former Ryder Cup player and current analyst for Sky Sports, sums up the incongruity perfectly: “He’s turning golf into a one-dimensional, power-hitting game. There’s little doubt that watching Bryson over a traditional fairways and greens merchant such as Webb Simpson will attract more youngsters to the game. “It’s a similar situation to 30 years ago when John Daly appeared on the scene, hitting it miles and everyone going ‘wow!’ But, at the same time, that’s not what golf is all about, is it?”
Chris Owings had three hits and scored three runs, Trevor Story and C.J. Cron had two hits apiece, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in both teams' season open Thursday at Denver. Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0) got the win with two innings in relief of German Marquez. Colorado's starter allowed one run on six hits and walked six in four innings.