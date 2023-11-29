Georgia remains No. 1 in latest CFP rankings, Ohio State drops

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings as released on Tuesday night.

This is Georgia’s third-straight week in the top spot.

Top-4:

Georgia Michigan Washington Florida State

There was a question whether the Wolverines would jump the Bulldogs after a 30-24 win over then No. 2 Ohio State, but the selection committee seemingly has no issue with Georgia’s eight-point win over Georgia Tech.

The Buckeyes come in at No. 6, while the undefeated Oregon Ducks jump a spot to No. 5.

Georgia maintains three Top-25 wins on the year against No. 9 Missouri, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 21 Tennessee.

As far as the SEC Championship, Alabama maintains its ranking at No. 8 following a last minute win at Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide is slated for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire