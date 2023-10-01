Georgia remains atop US LBM Coaches Poll following close game at Auburn

The Auburn Tigers were impressive in a losing effort Saturday. The Tigers gained 307 yards of offense, but could not close out a tight game with rival Georgia, thus dropping a 27-20 decision to the Bulldogs.

Although a loss, was Auburn’s performance enough to earn US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 consideration? Unfortunately, it was not.

For the second straight week, Auburn has failed to receive votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll. As for Saturday’s opponent, Georgia, they remain the nation’s top team by earning 59 first-place votes. Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and Florida State round out the top five.

Auburn will return from the bye week to face LSU on Oct. 14. The Tigers fell 11 spots to No. 23 after losing a shootout with Ole Miss. The win moved Ole Miss to No. 15 in this week’s poll.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5 is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 5-0 1,589 (59) – 2 Michigan 5-0 1,503 (1) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,405(2) – 4 Texas 5-0 1,381 (1) +1 5 Florida State 4-0 1,374 -1 6 Penn State 5-0 1,241 +1 7 Southern California 5-0 1,227 -1 8 Washington 5-0 1,199 – 9 Oregon 5-0 1,118 – 10 Alabama 4-1 996 +1 11 Notre Dame 5-1 925 +2 12 Oklahoma 5-0 888 +2 13 North Carolina 4-0 795 +2 14 Washington State 4-0 711 +3 15 Ole Miss 4-1 617 +5 16 Oregon State 4-1 606 +5 17 Miami 4-0 566 +1 18 Tennessee 4-1 490 +1 19 Utah 4-1 428 -9 20 Kentucky 5-0 356 +7 21 Duke 4-1 319 -5 22 Missouri 5-0 283 – 23 LSU 3-2 159 -11 24 Fresno State 5-0 144 +2 25 Louisville 5-0 99 +5

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire