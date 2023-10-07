Georgia releases hype video ahead of UGA vs Kentucky

No. 1 ranked Georgia is set to take on No. 20 ranked Kentucky on Saturday in a battle of undefeated SEC East teams. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Bulldogs released a hype video for the matchup centered around “Bloody Tuesdays”, which is what Georgia call’s its Tuesday practice session each week.

The Georgia-Kentucky game is one of the most physical matchups each season and Saturday night will be no different. Georgia football fans will be fired up for another night game in Sanford Stadium.

Only three teams remain undefeated in the SEC East – Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri. Whoever wins in Sanford Stadium walks away with an SEC championship advantage.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire