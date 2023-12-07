Georgia redshirt freshman LB enters transfer portal

Multiple sources are reporting that Georgia Bulldogs redshirt freshman linebacker E.J. Lightsey is the 10th Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. Lightsey, three-star member of the class of 2022, played in four games during the 2022 season. Lightsey did not play any during the 2023 season.

E.J. Lightsey recorded three tackles in 2022. He will seek more playing time at his transfer destination.

Lightsey is not the only Georgia linebacker that intends to transfer. Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey has also entered his name into the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs elected to start freshmen linebackers Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen down the stretch with starter Jamon Dumas-Johnson out with a broken forearm.

E.J. Lightsey played high school football at Fitzgerald High School in Fitzgerald, Georgia. He was shot multiple times after he signed with Georgia in 2022, but recovered and was able to return to football. We wish him the best at his new home.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire