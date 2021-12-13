Georgia recruiting: Top targets to watch ahead of early signing day

With the early signing period set to begin December 15, Georgia is in good shape to reel in another top ranked recruiting class.

Currently, the Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 2 ranked class for the 2022 cycle, trailing only Alabama according to 247Sports team rankings.

Kirby Smart’s landed some big fish in this class, including five-stars Malaki Starks (athlete), Jaheim Singletary (cornerback) and Mykel Williams (defensive lineman).

Georgia has 24 commits so far but will look to bring in several more and regain that No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings.

Here’s a few targets Georgia is still in the running for that would make this class one of the greatest in UGA history:

5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.

Florida EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. is at UGA on his official. He’s ranked as a 5-star and as the nation’s No. 22 prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. Jones is also the nation’s No. 15 overall recruit on the new On3 consensus. https://t.co/cqieAX1ZlE — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 12, 2021

School: American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 22 overall player and No. 2 ranked EDGE

247Sports prediction: 1/1 expert predicts Alabama

Competitors: Alabama, FSU, USC

Decision date: Dec. 15, 4:40 p.m. ET

5-star S Kamari Wilson

IMG Academy’s Kamari Wilson (24) celebrates his interception against Ravenwood with IMG Academy’s Oj Burroughs (3) tduring the second half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Syndication: The Tennessean

School: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 28 overall player and No. 2 ranked safety

247Sports prediction: 8/8 experts predict Georgia

Competitors: Florida, FSU, LSU and Texas A&M

Decision date: Dec. 15, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

5-star CB Daylen Everette

School: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 29 overall player and No. 6 ranked cornerback

247Sports prediction: 1/1 experts predict Alabama

Competitors: Alabama, UNC

4-star LB Shemar James

School: Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 64 overall player and No. 7 ranked linebacker

247Sports prediction: No predictions have been entered yet

Competitors: Alabama

Decision date: 6 p.m. ET, Dec. 15

4-star DL Christen Miller

School: Cedar Grove in Ellenwood, Georgia

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 107 overall player and No. 19 ranked defensive lineman

247Sports prediction: 4/6 experts predict Georgia

Competitors: Ohio State, USC

Decision date: Jan. 8 at the Adidas All-American Bowl, NBC

4-star WR Chandler Smith

School: Mt. Dora in Orlando, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 224 overall player and No. 34 ranked wide receiver

247Sports prediction: 5/6 experts predict Georgia

Competitors: Florida

Decision date: Dec. 14, 12 p.m. ET

4-star WR Chandler Smith has ludicrous speed. https://t.co/sUeruuoTXF — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 13, 2021

4-star LB DeMario Tolan (LSU commit)

All-American Florida LB DeMario Tolan committed to the previous LSU staff back in July. Auburn, Georgia and LSU have been in-home over the last week. Tolan was at the last two UGA home games of 2021. https://t.co/9tKzRlw8dz — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 9, 2021

School: Dr. Phillips HS in Orlando, Florida

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 201 overall player and No. 21 ranked linebacker

247Sports prediction: 6/7 experts predict LSU

Competitors: Auburn, LSU, Florida

4-star OL Earnest Greene III

School: St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California

247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 40 overall player and No. 2 ranked interior offensive lineman

Competitors: Alabama, Ohio State, Texas

