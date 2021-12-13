Georgia recruiting: Top targets to watch ahead of early signing day
With the early signing period set to begin December 15, Georgia is in good shape to reel in another top ranked recruiting class.
Currently, the Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 2 ranked class for the 2022 cycle, trailing only Alabama according to 247Sports team rankings.
Kirby Smart’s landed some big fish in this class, including five-stars Malaki Starks (athlete), Jaheim Singletary (cornerback) and Mykel Williams (defensive lineman).
Georgia has 24 commits so far but will look to bring in several more and regain that No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings.
Here’s a few targets Georgia is still in the running for that would make this class one of the greatest in UGA history:
5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.
Florida EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. is at UGA on his official. He’s ranked as a 5-star and as the nation’s No. 22 prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. Jones is also the nation’s No. 15 overall recruit on the new On3 consensus. https://t.co/cqieAX1ZlE
— Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 12, 2021
School: American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 22 overall player and No. 2 ranked EDGE
247Sports prediction: 1/1 expert predicts Alabama
Competitors: Alabama, FSU, USC
Decision date: Dec. 15, 4:40 p.m. ET
5-star S Kamari Wilson
IMG Academy’s Kamari Wilson (24) celebrates his interception against Ravenwood with IMG Academy’s Oj Burroughs (3) tduring the second half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Syndication: The Tennessean
School: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 28 overall player and No. 2 ranked safety
247Sports prediction: 8/8 experts predict Georgia
Competitors: Florida, FSU, LSU and Texas A&M
Decision date: Dec. 15, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2
5-star CB Daylen Everette
See you Wednesday @Kamariwilson1 @DaylenEverette 🐶;)
— Aliou Bah (@iam_aliou) December 13, 2021
School: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 29 overall player and No. 6 ranked cornerback
247Sports prediction: 1/1 experts predict Alabama
Competitors: Alabama, UNC
4-star LB Shemar James
AMAZING TIME WITH MY UGA FAMILY 🐶🔴@KirbySmartUGA @CoachDanLanning @CoachSchuUGA pic.twitter.com/0XVkMfHy0Z
— shemar.james (@shemar0524) December 8, 2021
School: Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 64 overall player and No. 7 ranked linebacker
247Sports prediction: No predictions have been entered yet
Competitors: Alabama
Decision date: 6 p.m. ET, Dec. 15
4-star DL Christen Miller
Mission Accomplished 🏆
2022 All-American Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) has just won a Georgia state championship. #AABXXII 🇺🇸#AllAmericanBowl 🏈 pic.twitter.com/EnwrlAwtMH
— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) December 12, 2021
School: Cedar Grove in Ellenwood, Georgia
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 107 overall player and No. 19 ranked defensive lineman
247Sports prediction: 4/6 experts predict Georgia
Competitors: Ohio State, USC
Decision date: Jan. 8 at the Adidas All-American Bowl, NBC
4-star WR Chandler Smith
School: Mt. Dora in Orlando, Florida
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 224 overall player and No. 34 ranked wide receiver
247Sports prediction: 5/6 experts predict Georgia
Competitors: Florida
Decision date: Dec. 14, 12 p.m. ET
4-star WR Chandler Smith has ludicrous speed. https://t.co/sUeruuoTXF
— Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 13, 2021
4-star LB DeMario Tolan (LSU commit)
All-American Florida LB DeMario Tolan committed to the previous LSU staff back in July. Auburn, Georgia and LSU have been in-home over the last week. Tolan was at the last two UGA home games of 2021. https://t.co/9tKzRlw8dz
— Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 9, 2021
School: Dr. Phillips HS in Orlando, Florida
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 201 overall player and No. 21 ranked linebacker
247Sports prediction: 6/7 experts predict LSU
Competitors: Auburn, LSU, Florida
4-star OL Earnest Greene III
Top 4…
• 71 ✞ pic.twitter.com/YxRw0XbfyM
— Earnest Greene lll🃏 (@EarnestGreene_) December 3, 2021
School: St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California
247Sports ranking: Nation’s No. 40 overall player and No. 2 ranked interior offensive lineman
Competitors: Alabama, Ohio State, Texas
