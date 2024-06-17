Georgia recruit commits to Arkansas football

Georgia three-star defensive end recruit JaQuentin Madison committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday after an official visit to Fayetteville.

Madison, listed by 247Sports as 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over Missouri, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, SMU, NC State and others.

Like fellow class of 2025 defensive end recruit Keiundre Johnson, who also committed to Arkansas over the weekend, Madison was recruited by Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams.

247Sports lists Johnson as the 120th best defensive lineman in the nation in their Composite Recruiting Rankings for the class of 2025.

Johnson played his junior season at Alpharetta High School in Georgia, where he had 75 tackles (10 for loss), nine sacks, a forced fumble, 17 hurries, two pass deflections and an interception return for a touchdown, according to WholeHogSports.

RELATED: Three-star Lone Star State DE chooses Arkansas over Texas, Texas A&M

Follow us @RazorbacksWire on Twitter/X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Arkansas Razorbacks news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire