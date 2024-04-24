Georgia receiver announces transfer commitment

After entering the transfer portal a week ago, a one-time highly touted recruit for the Georgia Bulldogs has officially found his new home. Wide receiver Tyler Williams announced on his X page that he has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck.

Williams was a four-star receiver and top 100 overall recruit in the class of 2023, and is originally from Lakeland, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. In his one season in Athens, he recorded one catch for four yards. After improvements to Georgia’s receiver room that included three incoming transfers, Williams made the decision to leave the program.

Williams will provide an immediate boost for a Golden Gopher offense that was lackluster a year ago. He will join 2023 leading receiver Daniel Jackson in catching passes from new quarterback Max Brosmer, who is a transfer from New Hampshire, that is replacing outgoing starter Athan Kaliakmanis.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire