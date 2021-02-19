Georgia ready for next test vs. Florida

Georgia survived one test on its no-margin-for-error gauntlet toward resurrecting its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Next stop for the defense-challenged Bulldogs: Gainesville, Fla., to face the SEC rival Florida Gators.

Georgia (13-8, 6-8 SEC) rallied on its home court for an 80-70 win over No. 20 Missouri on Tuesday, the Bulldogs' third straight game against a ranked opponent. The other two were losses.

While the Gators (10-6, 6-5) aren't in the Top 25, they've been on the fringe all season, and broke into the poll for a week earlier this month before a loss and a string of pandemic-related postponements stalled their momentum.

Bulldogs coach Tom Crean is preaching what he calls "blue collar" desperation for his team.

"It's desperate that we need to compete on a high level and a better level than what we have. If you do that, then you're putting yourself in a position to win," Crean said, after the Bulldogs came back from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to knock off Missouri.

Scoring has not been a problem. Georgia has three players averaging in double figures and three more between 9.2 and 9.9 points per game. K.D. Johnson leads the way at 13.7 points, Sahvir Wheeler is adding 13.5 points and seven assists, and Toumani Camara is right behind at 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Georgia's opponents, meanwhile, are averaging 77.4 points per game and posting a field-goal percentage of 45.6. The Bulldogs won by holding Missouri to 70 and 42.6, respectively.

The Gators, whom ESPN lists as a potential No. 7 seed in the NCAA tourney, have four active players in double-figures scoring and a fifth at 9.2 points per game. They are averaging 76.7 points per game, looming as another handful for the Bulldogs.

Tre Mann leads the way at 14.1 points and 3.6 assists per game, followed by Colin Castleton at 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Noah Locke is averaging 11.1 points.

Florida is also coming off a game against a ranked opponent, a 75-64 loss at No. 24 Arkansas. The Gators trailed by 15 a few minutes into the second half but rallied to take a one-point lead with 4:40 left. They were outscored 14-2 the rest of the way, however.

They also were coming off a 12-day layoff because three games were postponed by COVID-19 issues with their opponents or themselves, raising the question about second-half stamina.

"Not going there. The pause had nothing to do with our poise," coach Mike White said, after his team missed its last six shots and committed three late turnovers.

--Field Level Media