Georgia RBs coach Dell McGee ‘strong’ candidate for Georgia State job

Recruiter, developer and motivator — Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee is perhaps the most well-rounded assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ staff. His consistency at UGA has garnered head-coaching interest from other programs in the past, most recently Georgia State.

McGee and former Georgia assistant and current Georgia Tech offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, are considered “strong candidates” for the in-state role, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The Bulldogs are already dealing with a notable search of their own after wide receivers coach and pass-game coordinator, Bryan McClendon, accepted a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

The Panthers’ staff was seemingly set until seventh-year head coach Shawn Elliot left for the tight ends role at South Carolina. Georgia State was two days into practice when Elliot departed, leading to the school postponing spring practice all together.

Georgia State’s interest in McGee, who also has served as run-game coordinator since 2019, is warranted. The Bulldogs’ offense consistently leans on their run game. McGee has coached four 1,000-yard rushers over his eight seasons in Athens: Nick Chubb in 2016-17, Sony Michel in 2017, D’Andre Swift in 2018-19 and Elijah Holyfield in 2018.

Before joining Kirby Smart in Athens, McGee coach Georgia Southern to a bowl win in 2016 as interim head coach. He coached in Statesboro from 2014-16 after one season as an analyst at Auburn (2013), his alma matter.

Both Rivals and 247Sports named McGee as their National Recruiter of the Year in 2018. McGee’s efforts as a recruiter brought in future UGA stars like Swift, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh, Broderick Jones and Mykel Williams. I could go on, but you get the point — McGee is a large part of Georgia’s recruiting success.

If the Panthers ultimately offer McGee the role, he’ll have a decision to make that may put the Bulldogs in a bind with spring practice just three weeks away. Does he head to Atlanta and coach in the Sun Belt, or stay in Athens and wait for a Power Five opportunity?

