New Georgia RB Trevor Etienne named CFB’s most impactful addition of 2024

Georgia football’s 2024 roster boasts a strong core of returning players, but the additions made through the transfer portal should not be underestimated. Head coach Kirby Smart carefully selects transfers, indicating that these new players could make significant contributions early on this fall.

Former Florida tailback Trevor Etienne is considered the standout of the 2024 transfer class, according to 247Sports. The outlet named Etienne college football’s most impactful addition of the year.

Etienne, who stands 5-foot-9, 218 pounds, will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons in Gainesville. The Jennings, La., native totaled 249 carries for 1,472 yards with an average of 5.9 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Etienne led all Gators with eight touchdowns in 2023.

Etienne is known for his skills as a ball carrier, but his ability as a receiver out of the backfield shouldn’t be overlooked. Georgia has found success using James Cook and Kenny McIntosh in that role during the program’s recent back-to-back national title runs.

Beyond Etienne, Georgia returns no shortage of talent at tailback. What the Bulldogs lack is experience. Walk-on Cash Jones is the only senior of the group. Roderick Robinson returns as a sophomore and Andrew Paul as a redshirt sophomore. Brian Robinson, who is still recovering from torn patella tendon, returns as a redshirt sophomore.

The Bulldogs added some special talent at running back in the 2024 recruiting class. UGA signed the No. 2 player at the position in Nate Frazier, along with Dwight Phillips Jr. (No. 14) and Chauncey Bowens (No. 15), per 247Sports.

