Georgia’s RB room ranks top 3 despite losing both leading rushers

Georgia’s history of keeping its backfield loaded with talent on a yearly basis is expected to continue in 2024, despite losing its two leading rushers from 2023 in Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.

Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick recently ranked UGA’s running back room as the third-best in all of college football, coming in behind Ohio State and UCF.

“Georgia may have lost its two leading rushers from last year in Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, but the Bulldogs still have a top-three room in the nation. They made a major splash in the transfer portal by bringing in Trevor Etienne from its rival, Florida. The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. tied for fourth among SEC halfbacks in 2023 with a 27% forced missed tackle rate. Branson Robinson missed all of 2023 with a ruptured patellar tendon but impressed as a true freshman in 2022 with a 78.1 grade on 118 snaps. He was the No. 2 running back recruit in the 2022 class, so expectations will be high for him in his third season. Roderick Robinson II was a top-10 running back recruit in the 2023 cycle and should contribute more as a sophomore. Finally, the Bulldogs added three four-star running backs from the class of 2024 in Nathaniel Frazier, Dwight Phillips and Chauncey Bowens. Frazier has the most hype of the three as he was the No. 2 running back recruit and a top-50 player overall.”

Etienne immediately became the Bulldogs’ most experienced rusher when he joined the team this spring. Roderick Robinson II has just 24 attempts under his belt, while Branson Robinson still has to prove his surgically repaired knee is healthy enough to see game action. Robinson did flash as a true freshman in 2022, racking up 330 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries.

After Andrew Paul elected to transfer to Jackson State this spring, the two Robinsons are the best options for immediate impact behind Etienne, who looked electric in Georgia’s G-Day spring scrimmage game. He racked up nearly 1,500 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns in two years with the Gators.

UGA’s offense is certainly headlined by Carson Beck and the passing game, but don’t look over this backfield in Athens. Georgia won’t play for a national championship without a solid run game to compliment the air attack.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire