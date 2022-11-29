Georgia RB named as Senior Bowl player of the week

Georgia Bulldogs senior running back Kenny McIntosh has been named as the Reese’s Senior Bowl offensive player of the week. McIntosh is one of the top 2023 NFL draft prospects at the running back position.

What do NFL teams love about McIntosh? The senior running back is versatile. McIntosh is an excellent runner and receiver. McIntosh has averaged over five yards per carry in all four of his years at the University of Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh is expected to be one of the top running backs in the 2023 NFL draft. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back has 123 carries for 654 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns this season. Additionally, McIntosh has 35 receptions for 437 yards and one receiving touchdown.

McIntosh can be on the field for both rushing and passing plays without tipping off what the offense will do. McIntosh earned Senior Bowl offensive player of the week honors after he ran for 86 yards on 12 carries against Georgia Tech. McIntosh ran for a touchdown and caught two passes for 96 yards.

The 2023 NFL draft is expected to feature talented running backs like Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and more.

