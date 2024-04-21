Georgia RB Kendall Milton hosts youth football camp ahead of NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Buchanan graduate and former Georgia running back Kendall Milton hosted his inaugural youth football camp on Saturday.

The Fresno native says this is something he’s wanted to do for awhile, and plans on hosting a camp every year.

“It means the world to me knowing it can influence them… being able to host a camp and do this as a whole is a blessing” said Milton.

The former five-star recruit out of high school shared that he was always influenced by local players he watched growing up. His goal of hosting a youth football camp is to make sure the kids have fun and become motivated from it.

