Georgia RB commit takes off on long TD in state championship win

Georgia football commits are showing out during Georgia state championship week, most recently three-star running back Bo Walker.

Walker and Cedar Grove High School took on Savannah Christian High School on Wednesday in the 3A State Championship game and cruised to a 49-28 win.

Walker (5-foot-8.5, 205 pounds) committed to the Bulldogs in October as the No. 34 running back and the No. 43 player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports.

Walker displayed his elusive running style and breakaway speed on this 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Savannah Christian.

Not including today’s performance, Walker has amassed 1,450 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground on 232 carries in his career, while adding another 37 catches for 422 yards as a receiver.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire