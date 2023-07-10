Georgia RB commit Chauncey Bowens accepts All-American Bowl invite

Four-star Georgia Bulldogs running back commitment Chauncey Bowens plans to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Chauncey Bowens plays high school football for The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. The elite running back recruit is the country’s No. 11 ranked running back in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. Bowens is ranked as the No. 122 overall player in the nation.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia earlier this year.

The Benjamin School star athlete also plays lacrosse and runs track and field. The four-star has an excellent combination of size and strength.

In 2021, Bowens rushed for 1,193 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. Last season, he recorded 940 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The All-American Bowl announced that Bowens accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious all-star game via social media:

