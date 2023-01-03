Georgia RB accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Georgia Bulldogs senior running back Kenny McIntosh has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The versatile running back was named as the Senior Bowl offensive player of the week earlier this season.

McIntosh is one of the top 2023 NFL draft prospects at the running back position. The senior has racked up 779 rushing yards on 142 attempts this season. Additionally, McIntosh has 10 rushing touchdowns.

The former four-star recruit is an excellent receiver. McIntosh has totaled 42 receptions for 505 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Kenny McIntosh of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

What do NFL teams love about McIntosh? The senior running back is versatile. McIntosh is an excellent runner and receiver. McIntosh, who has shown excellent consistency, has averaged over five yards per carry in all four of his years at the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back joins a deep group at the running back position. McIntosh will have a chance to improve his draft stock at the Senior Bowl.

Before the Senior Bowl, McIntosh and Georgia will try to win the national championship game against TCU.

McIntosh can be on the field for both rushing and passing plays without tipping off what the offense will do. McIntosh earned Senior Bowl offensive player of the week honors after he ran for 86 yards on 12 carries against Georgia Tech. McIntosh ran for a touchdown and caught two passes for 96 yards.

The 2023 NFL draft is expected to feature talented running backs like Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and more.

Georgia is expected to return running back Kendall Milton for the 2023 college football season. The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama.

