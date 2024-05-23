Georgia ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s post-spring SP+ ratings

ESPN ranks the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the country in their post-spring SP+ rankings (subscription required). Georgia is the top team by a significant margin according to SP+.

The SP+ metric is a form of power rankings based on returning production, recent recruitment and recent history. The SEC dominates the SP+ rankings. In fact, the SEC has nine of the top 16 teams in the SP+ rankings. The SEC is loaded with talent especially after the conference’s added Texas and Oklahoma this year.

Georgia will look to win a third national championship in four years in 2024. The Bulldogs return star quarterback Carson Beck along with a number of other elite players. Additionally, Georgia signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, so the Bulldogs are checking every box for SP+.

Georgia will play three teams ranked in the top eight of SP+ this fall. The Bulldogs play all three of these opponents (Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss) on the road.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire