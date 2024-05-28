Georgia ranked atop USA TODAY post-spring rankings

Georgia leads USA TODAY’s list of post-spring college football rankings. USA TODAY has a top five that features Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, and Notre Dame, respectively.

On the reasoning for the Bulldogs taking the top spot, USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg writes, “Led by one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Carson Beck, the Bulldogs left spring practices, looking the part of the best team in the Bowl Subdivision and the current favorite to win a third national championship in four years.”

On top of Texas, Georgia faces two more top 10 teams on their schedule according to the rankings, those being Alabama at No. 7 and Clemson at No. 9. Ole Miss and Tennessee also made the top 25 of the rankings.

Georgia was also recently ranked atop the ESPN SP+ rankings, with Ohio State also following right behind. Georgia faces a daunting schedule in 2024, but should have more room for error in the expanded College Football Playoff era.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire