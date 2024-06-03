Georgia rallies from three runs down, beats Georgia Tech 8-6 in 10 innings to claim Athens Regional

ATHENS. Ga. (AP) — Georgia used solo home runs by freshman Tre Phelps in the top of the eighth inning and Kolby Branch in the ninth to tie it, and Corey Collins capped a three-run 10th inning with a two-out, two-run double as the Bulldogs, seeded No. 7 nationally, rallied to beat Georgia Tech 8-6 on Sunday night, winning the Athens Regional and earning a spot in the super regionals.

Georgia Tech loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th. Leighton Finley took over for Chandler Marsh after the first two batters reached base. He surrendered a single to Cam Jones before striking out Drew Burress. Matthew Ellis followed with a sacrifice fly for the second out and John Giesler grounded out for the third.

Dylan Goldstein and Slate Alford drove in first-inning runs to give the Bulldogs (42-15) a 2-0 lead.

Georgia Tech (33-25) got a run back in its half of the first when Burress tripled and scored on a single by Ellis.

Vahn Lackey hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and Giesler added an RBI single to give the Yellow Jackets a 5-2 lead.

Clayton Chadwick led off the fifth with a single and scored on a single by Charlie Condon to get Georgia within two. Condon leads the nation with a .445 average and 36 home runs this season. His 61 career homers are tops on the Bulldogs' all-time list.

Georgia Tech beat UNC Wilmington 3-1 in an elimination game to begin the day. The Seahawks knocked the Yellow Jackets into the losers' bracket with a 9-0 romp on Friday.

Georgia has made six College World Series appearances, most recently in 2008 when it finished second. The Bulldogs won their only championship in 1990.

Georgia Tech has been to the CWS three times, most recently in 2006. The Yellow Jackets were the runners-up in 1994.

___

