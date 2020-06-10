The 2021 NFL draft is more than 10 months away, but team scouting departments are already beginning the process of identifying which players in next year's class warrant extra attention during the 2020 college football season.

One player who the Bears are likely to take a long look at is Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, who played his first three seasons of college ball at Wake Forest. General manager Ryan Pace's affinity for Georgia players, combined with Chicago's expected need at quarterback in next year's draft, makes Newman a logical name to keep an eye on.

It's such a logical connection that the Draft Wire recently sent Newman to the Bears in the first round (No. 14 overall) in their latest 2021 NFL mock draft.

Newman is widely considered one of the top-five quarterback prospects for 2021 and he has a chance to elevate his game into first-round consideration. He isn't quite a top-15 player yet on my board, but his 2020 season could impact his draft stock like Joe Burrow's magical senior year propelled him into the first overall pick.

Let's be clear: I'm not suggesting Newman will have such a big season that he becomes the top pick in the draft. But he had an above-average year in 2019 when he passed for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and if he takes a step forward against SEC competition this fall, he'll definitely be in the mix to be a top-32 choice. He's a big, strong-armed and athletic quarterback who has definite first-round traits.

Draft Wire's mock extended into the second round, where the Bears selected Clemson offensive tackle, Jackson Carmon. It's a logical selection with what we know now about this team; offensive tackle is likely to be a draft priority in 2021. Bobby Massie's dead-cap figure drops to $2.6 million next offseason, according to Spotrac. If he regresses as a starter in 2020, Chicago could look for an upgrade in the 2021 draft.

Should Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman be high on Bears' 2021 NFL draft board? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago