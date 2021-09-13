Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Georgia fans were not happy to see Stetson Bennett announced as the starter vs UAB with JT Daniels sidelined due to injury. They wanted redshirt freshman Carson Beck.

But Bennett got the start, and played the best game of his career.

His 10-for-12 for 288 yards and 5 touchdowns vs UAB were enough to earn him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

From SECSports.com