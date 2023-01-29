Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett ran afoul of Dallas police this weekend. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Stetson Bennett, the former Georgia quarterback and two-time national champion, was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on a charge of public drunkenness.

According to a police news release viewed by WFAA, officers were dispatched to Old East Dallas after receiving a report about someone loudly banging on doors. When the officers arrived around 6 a.m. local time, they found the 25-year-old Bennett, "determined he was intoxicated," and arrested him. There are no details about where they found him or how they determined he was intoxicated. It's also not clear whether he was the person banging on the doors.

After Bennett was arrested, he was taken to a city lockup. WFAA reported that he was released shortly before 11 a.m, but no additional information was available about his arrest.

Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title earlier this month when they crushed TCU 65-7 in the CFP national championship game. Bennett, a senior, was also a finalist for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, and could be selected in the NFL Draft in April. Georgia has yet to release a statement on Bennett's arrest, but since he's a 25-year-old man and not technically on the team anymore, the school may refrain from saying anything at all.