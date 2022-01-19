Georgia QB JT Daniels enters transfer portal

It looks like JT Daniels’ time at Georgia has come to an end.

Daniels' name appeared in the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Daniels, who is listed in the portal as a graduate transfer, is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Daniels opened the season as Georgia’s starting quarterback but dealt with multiple upper body injuries throughout the year, leading him to fall behind Stetson Bennett on the depth chart. Georgia went on to win the national championship, its first since 1980, with Bennett leading the offense and Daniels serving as the backup.

Daniels, a California native, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He signed with USC and quickly became the starter for the Trojans. As a true freshman, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He then opened the 2019 season as the starter but suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. He later decided to transfer from USC and landed at Georgia. With the knee injury still lingering, Daniels was not healthy until late in the 2020 season. He started the final four games of the year for the Bulldogs and provided a big spark for what was an uninspiring offense for much of the year.

In those four games, Daniels threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 67.2% of his attempts. Daniels started early in the 2021 season and then played in mop-up duty late in the year. In his five games played, Daniels threw for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Because he took an injury redshirt in 2019 and the 2020 season did not count toward eligibility, Daniels will have two years of eligibility at his next school.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws during warmups in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

What does Georgia’s QB situation look like?

While Daniels is out of the picture, Bennett has one more year of eligibility remaining and announced that he will be back in a UGA uniform for the 2022 season.

Beyond Bennett, the Georgia quarterback room is crowded and full of talent. The Bulldogs also have Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton on scholarship at the position.

Beck was a four-star recruit in UGA’s 2020 class and its third-stringer for most of the season. Vandagriff was a five-star recruit in UGA’s 2021 class and ranked behind only Quinn Ewers and Caleb Williams among quarterbacks in his class.

Stockton is a 2022 signee. Stockton, a four-star recruit, was rated as the second-best dual-threat QB in his class by Rivals. He came in at No. 36 overall for his class.

Jermaine Burton also in transfer portal

In addition to Daniels, Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton also put his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Burton, a four-star recruit in UGA's 2020 class, is a California native who caught 53 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns during his two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Burton caught a 57-yard touchdown pass in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Michigan. He then added two receptions for 28 yards in UGA's national title game win over Alabama.