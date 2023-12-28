Possibly adding former Gators RB Trevor Etienne excites Georiga QB Carson Beck

FORT LAUDERDALE — Trevor Etienne hasn’t officially signed with Georgia, but that hasn’t stopped Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck from imagining life with the former Florida Gators running back.

Etienne committed to UGA on Sunday after entering the transfer portal following his sophomore season in Gainesville. The Louisiana native was one of UF’s top playmakers the past two seasons and an emerging talent in the SEC after rushing for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“We’ll take him and accept him as one of our own,” Beck said. “I’m sure he’ll prove himself when he gets here.”

Beck, who announced his return in 2024, credits the Georgia coaching staff for surrounding him with talented players.

“That’s the biggest thing for me as a quarterback, or any quarterback, is having those weapons around you,” said Beck. “If you don’t have it, it’s a one-man show and I don’t run very much. The whole one-man show does not apply to me. So I need that type of talent around me.”

The junior took over the starting job from Stetson Bennett, who guided the program to back-to-back national championships, and has led the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record and a spot in the Orange Bowl against No. 5 Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC) on Saturday (ESPN, 4).

Beck was named as a second team All-SEC selection after passing for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Georgia finished ranked second in the league in total offense (483 yards) and scoring offense (38 points per game).

Etienne isn’t the only transfer looking to continue their career with the Bulldogs.

Receivers Colbie Young (Miami) and London Humphreys (Vanderbilt) also are committed to the program.

“I’ve done the chemistry and figured out the offense, but I’m so excited that those guys are going to come in and help us,” Beck said.

No right answer

Florida State isn’t the only team the College Football Playoff selection committee feeling snubbed.

Georgia won 29 consecutive games between 2021-23 before losing to No. 8 Alabama, 27-24, in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2. The loss knocked the Bulldogs out of the top four. It pushed the Crimson Tide into a semifinal matchup at the Rose Bowl with No. 1 Michigan.

“Do I think that we could have been a top four? Definitely, but we didn’t win the game,” said UGA receiver Ladd McConkey. “We win that game and take care of business and we’re in the playoffs, so can’t be too mad at anyone else when it came down to what we did.”

McConkey didn’t want to discuss FSU’s situation, but the junior understands the frustration.

“It’s every team’s goal to make the playoffs, and if you don’t you’re going to be heartbroken,” he said.

The Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024, giving more teams opportunities to qualify for the postseason.

“I would have liked it this year,” McConkey joked.

Title hopes are still possible

While the Seminoles can’t play in the title game this year, they could still find a way to claim a title.

UCF went undefeated, beating Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and earning the No. 1 spot in the Colley Matrix rankings. The poll is one of several formulas used by the NCAA to select national champions, and the Knights claimed the title.

If Florida State defeats Georgia, would the players be up to celebrating a possible title?

“Of course, we wish we could add a national championship title, but I feel like we should still be thankful and blessed to finish the season undefeated,” said FSU cornerback Fentrell Cypress II.

Added cornerback Shyheim Brown: “Yeah, because you still get a ring. They would hang a banner in the IPF [Indoor Practice Facility]. Anytime you get to play for something — it’s like the [last year’s] Cheez-It Bowl — we took that seriously.”

