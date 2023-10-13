Georgia QB commit no longer the No. 1 class of 2024 recruit

Georgia football commit quarterback Dylan Raiola, who was previously the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024, is no longer rated as the nation’s No. 1 recruit. The 247Sports Composite still ranks Raiola as the fifth-ranked recruit in the class of 2024.

Raiola plays high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He remains the No. 1 recruit in Georgia, but he is no longer the nation’s No. 1 quarterback. That distinction goes to Alabama quarterback commitment Julian Sayin.

Georgia football is confident what they are getting in Raiola. Raiola is an elite passer with solid mobility. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback has Buford off to a 6-0 start entering Burford’s Oct. 13 game against 6-0 Mill Creek. Raiola plays alongside elite class of 2024 recruits like KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston.

Raiola, who is the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, previously played high school football Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona. Raiola has good arm strength and the potential to compete for the starting role at Georgia.

#lUGA QB commit Dylan Raiola’s (@RaiolaDylan) arm talent jumps off the tape on this completion, making a 26-yard opposite hash throw look easy! #ReelAnalytics 🔗 https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/SmPfRsO6Uz — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 3, 2023

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Georgia currently has 26 commitments in the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire