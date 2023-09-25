Georgia QB Carson Beck named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 list

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck had his best performance as a Bulldog in a 49-21 win over UAB on Saturday.

The first-year starter completed 22-of-32 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Beck also added a rushing touchdown.

Beck currently sits fourth in the SEC in passing yards (1,184) and third in completion percentage (72.6%).

The Jacksonville, Florida, native has been named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for his performance in Week 4. The Davey O’Brien Award committee chose to use its “Davey Double” option to recognize 16 players this week.

Davey O’Brien Great 8 – Week 4

Drew Allar, Penn State

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Carson Beck, Georgia

Davis Brin, Georgia Southern

Byrum Brown, South Florida

Ben Bryant, Northwestern

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jordan McCloud, James Madison

Bo Nix, Oregon

Jack Plummer, Louisville

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Cameron Ward, Washington State

Caleb Williams, USC

Georgia will be back in action on Saturday at Auburn (3-1) in ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.

