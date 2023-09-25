Georgia QB Carson Beck named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 list
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck had his best performance as a Bulldog in a 49-21 win over UAB on Saturday.
The first-year starter completed 22-of-32 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Beck also added a rushing touchdown.
Beck currently sits fourth in the SEC in passing yards (1,184) and third in completion percentage (72.6%).
The Jacksonville, Florida, native has been named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for his performance in Week 4. The Davey O’Brien Award committee chose to use its “Davey Double” option to recognize 16 players this week.
Davey O’Brien Great 8 – Week 4
Drew Allar, Penn State
Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Carson Beck, Georgia
Davis Brin, Georgia Southern
Byrum Brown, South Florida
Ben Bryant, Northwestern
Jayden Daniels, LSU
Jordan McCloud, James Madison
Bo Nix, Oregon
Jack Plummer, Louisville
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Jordan Travis, Florida State
Cameron Ward, Washington State
Caleb Williams, USC
Carson Beck has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 for his performance vs. UAB.#GoDawgs | @carsonbeck01 pic.twitter.com/gDUhoSBpUx
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 25, 2023
Georgia will be back in action on Saturday at Auburn (3-1) in ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.