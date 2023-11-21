Georgia QB Carson Beck in midst of historic run

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs sit at No. 1 in the country entering the final week of the regular season. Georgia Tech is the last hurdle before taking on No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 2.

Preseason questions focused on how the new-look offense would preform under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck. It’s safe to say the critics no longer have a leg to stand on with how efficient his attack has been to this point.

The Bulldogs currently rank fourth in the nation in total offense and fifth in scoring offense. Beck’s outstanding play is a major part of why Georgia scores with the best offenses in the entire country.

The junior is quietly on a historic run that will cement his name in SEC record books. Beck is the only quarterback in conference history to pass for 250 yards or more in each of his first 11 games.

Kenny Hill reeled off seven straight for Texas A&M in 2014. The next best number is three, held by multiple players.

Beck currently sits second in the SEC in completion percentage (72.9%), passing yards (3,320) and passing touchdowns (21). While the numbers don’t eclipse those of players like Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix, Beck should be near the top of the Heisman conversation.

Beck and the Bulldogs will kickoff against the Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will air on ABC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire