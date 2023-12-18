Georgia QB Carson Beck makes Orange Bowl decision

Georgia football received some good news over the weekend when starting quarterback Carson Beck, who’s eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, announced that he will play in the Orange Bowl matchup versus Florida State.

Beck made the announcement during an Academy Sports + Outdoors appearance on Sunday.

Beck’s commitment to play is huge for a Bulldogs’ offense that has already seen departures to the transfer portal in offensive tackle Austin Blaske and wide receivers Jackson Meeks and Yazeed Haynes.

It’s unclear which other offensive players will choose to opt-out of the bowl game as multiple contributors are eligible to enter the NFL draft.

With Beck at the helm, the Bulldogs will pose even more of a threat to an FSU defense that ranked No. 14 in the country during the regular season, especially with multiple Seminole defenders not participating.

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett Sr. has opted-out of the matchup ahead of the NFL draft, while linebacker D.J. Lundy has entered the transfer portal.

Kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is set for Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

