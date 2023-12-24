Georgia QB Carson Beck inks another NIL deal

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, who recently announced that he would be returning for the 2024 college football season, has signed a big name, image and likeness deal. Beck’s most recent name, image and likeness deal is with Associated Credit Union (ACU).

Beck’s return for his senior season provides a big boost to the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs got outstanding play out of Beck in his first year as the starter. In fact, Carson Beck was named as the second-team All-SEC quarterback.

Carson Beck joins Brock Bowers and Malaki Starks in signing significant name, image and likeness deals with ACU. Beck currently has a NIL Valuation, according to On3, of over $1.1 million. Beck is among the most well-recognized and marketable players in the country ahead of the 2024 season.

In fact, the junior signal caller’s NIL Valuation is in the top 20 of all college football players.

Beck will be one of Georgia’s leaders for the 2024 college football season. Before then, Beck and Georgia will face Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia plays a challenging 2024 schedule that features road games at Alabama and Texas, so Carson Beck’s return is huge for those two games and Georgia’s national championship hopes.

