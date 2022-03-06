Georgia punter Jake Camarda runs speedy 40-yard dash

Georgia Bulldogs punter Jake Camarda ran the 40-yard dash faster than nine running backs and nine wide receivers. Georgia’s strength and conditioning is one another level. The national champion Bulldogs are the talk of the 2022 NFL combine.

Even Jake Camarda ran a 4.56 second (official time) 40-yard dash. Camarda is looking to be one of the only punters selected in the 2022 NFL draft. His performance in the 40-yard dash helps his cause, although teams don’t want him making too many tackles.

Here’s a look at Camarda’s impressive 40-yard dash:

Jake Camarda averaged over 46.5 yards per punt in each of his final three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He has one career rush for six yards. Maybe he will get more opportunities to run fake punters and field goals thanks to his speed.

