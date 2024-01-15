Georgia projected to land 5-star DL Elijah Griffin

2025 five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is projected to sign with the Georgia Bulldogs, according to On3.

Griffin (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) plays for Savannah Christian Prep High School in Savannah, Georgia. He is rated as the No. 1 defensive lineman, the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 3 recruit overall in his class, per On3 rankings.

Griffin participated in a UGA camp over the summer and returned on an unofficial visit on Sept. 16. He is reportedly considering Georgia and South Carolina.

Griffin already possesses the size and speed to compete at the college level. He routinely dominates blockers at the point of attack and is no stranger to splitting double teams. Griffin’s not just a big body, though, which is evident in this pick-six play during his junior season in 2023.

Elijah Griffin with the PICK 6 @ElijahGriffin95 pic.twitter.com/jC7V9QStH9 — Isaiah Redmond52 (@IRedmond52) December 2, 2023

UGA defensive line coach Tray Scott is Griffin’s primary recruiter. Scott’s knack for landing elite defensive line talent is well known. Griffin would be one of the highest-rated defensive line signees in Georgia history.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire