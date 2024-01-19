Georgia projected to land 5-star QB Jared Curtis

Georgia football is in the running for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the No. 1 ranked signal-caller in the 2026 cycle.

Curtis (6-foot-4, 225-pounds) plays for Nashville Christian High School in Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as the No. 19 overall recruit and the No. 1 player in the state in his class, per 247Sports.

247Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong projects Curtis to sign with the Bulldogs over programs like Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Tennessee. Curtis unofficially visited UGA on Jan. 12.

In his sophomore season, Curtis completed 180-of-321 passes for 2,522 yards with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also rushed for 543 yards and 13 touchdowns on 100 carries.

Despite being only a sophomore in high school, Curtis has the size and arm talent to garner his No. 1 ranking.

Here’s a look at his highlight tape from 2023:

Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart is looking for their quarterback of the future as Carson Beck is a senior.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire