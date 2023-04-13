Georgia players to watch in UGA spring game

The Georgia football spring game is an opportunity for players to make a case for themselves. However, many players have already made a strong impression on coaches throughout spring practice.

Georgia fans will watch to see who is winning the battle at positions like quarterback, left tackle, and cornerback.

The G-Day game has a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, April 15. The Georgia football spring game, which will feature the debut of Uga, will be televised on ESPN2.

A ton of top recruits are headed to Athens for the spring game. The game will be Georgia’s final scrimmage of the spring. The next time Georgia will return to Sanford Stadium will be on Sept. 2 in the first game of the season against Tennessee-Martin.

Who are Georgia players to watch in the spring game?

Quarterbacks: Gunner Stockton, Carson Beck, and Brock Vandagriff

This one is a no-brainer. Georgia fans are looking to see who will replace Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback. Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are currently the favorites to win the starting quarterback job at Georgia. Gunner Stockton is getting third-team reps.

Quarterback Carson Beck may have a leg up, in terms of experience. However, Beck is not as mobile as Brock Vandagriff. The spring game likely won’t determine who wins the starting quarterback job, but it will be an important part of the evaluation process.

Running back Branson Robinson

Look for sophomore running back Branson Robinson to get a decent amount of carries and work in the spring game due to injuries at the position. Robinson has strength and power that remind a lot of folks of Nick Chubb.

However, Georgia fans should remember that the spring game is a passing affair more than ever. In the 2022 G-Day game, Georgia attempted 91 total passes and just 33 rushes.

Defensive back Daylen Everette

Everette, a former five-star recruit, played in 14 games for Georgia last season. He finished the year with 13 total tackles as a true freshman.

Everette is Georgia’s top candidate to replace starting cornerback Kelee Ringo. Ringo is expected to be a early pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter is expected to return to his starting role.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Missouri Tigers transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett was All-SEC in 2022. He is excellent at getting separation and could be the Dawgs’ top receiving option this season with Adonai Mitchell transferring out.

Offensive tackles Ernest Greene and Austin Blaske

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene III came to Georgia as a member of the class of 2022. Greene was the top ranked interior offensive lineman in his class, but he could be playing left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2023. Greene is battling with Austin Blaske to win the starting job at left tackle.

Greene missed the 2022 season due to injury. Austin Blaske, a junior, has played in over a dozen games and is more experience than Greene, but he was not as highly regarded of a recruit.

Defensive tackle Bear Alexander

Bear Alexander is another top recruit that will look to make an impact on G-Day. Alexander had the best game of his career against TCU in the national championship when he recorded a sack and a tackle-for-loss.

Defensive lineman have an advantage in the spring game because quarterbacks are called down and don’t have much of an opportunity to escape.

