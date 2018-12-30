Georgia players take to Twitter to complain about CFP selection committee after playoff blowouts

Several Georgia players took to Twitter during the College Football Playoff semifinal blowout games on Saturday, mad that they were left out of the playoff. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Saturday provided a fairly boring start to the College Football Playoffs, as both semifinal games were massive blowouts.

No. 2 Clemson dominated No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl, and No. 1 Alabama jumped up to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter against No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl before grabbing a 31-10 halftime lead.

While Oklahoma rallied late and only fell 45-34, Notre Dame’s performance and Oklahoma’s early struggles provided plenty of fodder for those who wanted to see Georgia in a playoff spot instead.

Now remember, there’s no way that Notre Dame should have been left out of the playoff. It didn’t lose once in the regular season. And Georgia — who was dominated by LSU 36-16 in the regular season — fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, while Oklahoma won its conference championship game and only suffered one loss. It makes sense that Oklahoma got in instead of Georgia based on the current system.

Those facts, though, didn’t stop Georgia players from taking to Twitter to mock the selection committee for making what they felt was a mistake.

Well today was "interesting" to say the least… — Jeremiah Holloman (@Obey_Classics) December 30, 2018









@CFBPlayoff this is a joke 😂😂😂 — Brian Herrien (@brianherrienn) December 30, 2018













4 best college teams play tonight👀🤷🏽‍♂️ — Cinco🎒 (@TerryGodwin_4) December 29, 2018





“The best 4 should get in” #exposed — ⁶Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) December 29, 2018





This is the best game i’ve seen all season. Y’all sleep🔥🔥 — Isaiah Wilson (@_LayZay_) December 30, 2018





Look, it’s easy to look back now after two blowout games and say that Georgia should have been in the playoff. But based on the current system, they weren’t going to get in — especially with a 20-point loss to LSU on their resume.

So instead, Georgia will have to settle for No. 15 Texas in the Sugar Bowl — no matter how many of its players join the rest of the sports world on Twitter complaining about Saturday’s games.

