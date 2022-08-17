Georgia places seven players on ESPN’s top-100 for 2022

ESPN ranked the top-100 players in college football for the upcoming 2022 season and multiple Georgia Bulldogs made the list, including two in the top-ten.

Despite losing 15 players to the NFL and more to the NCAA transfer portal, the Dawgs still placed seven players inside the top-100.

Alabama leads the way with 8 players, including the No. 1 overall and No. 2 overall guys in quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud checked in at No. 3 on the list.

Here are the seven Georgia players inside the top-100:

6: DT Jalen Carter

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What ESPN says:

“Georgia had three defensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL draft, including No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Carter, a 310-pounder from Apopka, Florida, might end up being better than all of them. He averaged a tackle on 11.7% of snaps and led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss last season. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked as the fourth-best prospect for 2023.”

8: TE Brock Bowers

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

What ESPN says:

“Bowers was arguably the best tight end in the country last season, as a true freshman. It’s hard to imagine what he might do in his second season with the Bulldogs if he stays healthy. He had 56 catches for 882 yards with a school-record 13 touchdown receptions in 2022. He figures to once again be quarterback Stetson Bennett’s favorite target.”

14: CB Kelee Ringo

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

What ESPN says:

“Ringo will forever be remembered by Bulldogs fans for his game-clinching pick-6 that put a bow on Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years. At 6-foot-2, Ringo is a tall cornerback with exceptionally long arms and good ball skills and speed. He had 34 tackles with eight pass breakups and two interceptions in 2021. If Ringo is more consistent this season, he might be one of the first cornerbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.”

40: OLB Nolan Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

What ESPN says:

“One of the few holdovers from last season’s record-setting defense, Smith has been largely overshadowed by former defensive line stars Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Walker. The No. 2 recruit in the 2019 class, according to ESPN Recruiting, Smith should have more of a spotlight this season. He had nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 56 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2021.”

44: QB Stetson Bennett

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

What ESPN says:

“For much of the past two seasons, some Georgia fans looked for every reason to bench the former walk-on. In the end, he silenced his critics by leading the Bulldogs to a national title. Bennett was offensive MVP in the CFP National Championship Game, completing 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards with two scores. With a full offseason as the starter under his belt, and a healthier and deeper receiver corps coming back, he might be better in 2022.”

62: S Christopher Smith

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN says:

“Smith is certainly not the most heralded player on Georgia’s defense, but he is one of its most experienced and productive. Last season, he started 11 games and had 35 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two quarterback hurries. He was at his best in the Bulldogs’ biggest game, totaling seven tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the CFP National Championship.”

85: TE Arik Gilbert

Syndication: Online Athens

What ESPN says:

“As dangerous as Brock Bowers is for opposing defenses, Gilbert might be just as good. In high school, Gilbert became the first tight end to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year. As a freshman at LSU in 2020, he caught 35 passes for 368 yards with two touchdowns. He missed last season because of personal reasons.”

[listicle id=76382]

1

1

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire