Georgia’s Peyton Woodring named SEC Freshman Player of the Week

Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring was named SEC Freshman of the week for the third straight time. It’s the first time that a UGA freshman has won this three straight times since Nick Chubb in 2014.

Woodring’s day included going 3-for-3 on his attempts and 4-for-4 on extra points. He had field goals of 31, 44 and 30 yards. The 44-yarder was a career long for Woodring.

Woodring, from Lafayette, Louisiana, is replacing Jack Podlesney and had his struggles early. He missed multiple kicks in the South Carolina game, but now found his groove converting 9-for-12 field goals on the season. He’s hitting all of his XPs as he’s 100% on the year.

🏈 WK7 | SEC Football Player of the Week FRESHMAN: Peyton Woodring@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/7yrIk475kh — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 16, 2023

Woodring will get to rest his leg as the Bulldogs are on bye this week and will take on Florida Oct. 28.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire