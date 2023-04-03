Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith reportedly set to visit Jaguars

Georgia Bulldogs pass rusher Nolan Smith is set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

Smith is visiting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday and also has a visit scheduled with the Baltimore Ravens this week, per Wilson.

While Smith is smaller than the edge rushers that Trent Baalke typically targets at 6’2, 238 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms, he’s among the most athletic players of the class. The Georgia product was a standout at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine where he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and posted a 41.5-inch vertical.

Smith recorded seven tackles for a loss and three sacks as a senior before a torn pectoral ended his year. In 2021, he tallied 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

The Jaguars are set to pick 24th overall later this month. Most mock drafts have Smith coming off the board earlier in the first round.

