Georgia pass rusher and likely 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith out for season

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, a likely first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will miss the rest of this season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Smith will be out of action for a few months and it’s currently unclear whether he’ll be able to participate in pre-draft workouts, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith considered entering the 2022 NFL draft but decided to return for his senior year at Georgia, and his play early this season appeared to improve his draft stock. The injury may affect his draft status, although a pectoral injury would usually be expected to heal fully and not have any impact on Smith’s rookie year.

This season Smith is a big loss for No. 1 Georgia, which faces No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday.

