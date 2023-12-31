Georgia outscores opponents 128-10 in last 2 postseason games

Call it Dawg Nation domination.

Georgia destroyed Florida State, 63-3, in the Orange Bowl on Saturday. The Seminoles, who finished 13-1 like the Bulldogs, were without 20 players due to the transfer portal and opt-outs.

Georgia was missing players, too, but it did not matter

The Bulldogs’ margin of victory was the largest in postseason history, topping the 58-point margin in a 65-7 victory over TCU in the most recent CFP Championship Game.

That’s right, folks: In the Bulldogs’ last two postseason games, they have outscored opponents 128-10.

In the routs, Georgia had 1,262 yards of total offense compared to 397 for the opponents.

The Dawgs had 69 first downs; TCU and FSU had a combined 20.

Rushing yardage: Georgia 626, Horned Frogs + Seminoles 99.

Passing yardage: Dawgs 636, foes 298

Touchdowns Georgia 18, TCU and FSU 1.

Turnovers: Horned Frogs + Seminoles 7, Dawgs 0

Field goals: Georgia 1, TCU and FSU 1.

The field goals are not a moral victory.

A Georgia player, um, went on Instagram live during the game.

Georgia lineman Warren Brinson really went on IG live MID-GAME during UGA’s 63-3 win over Florida St 💀 pic.twitter.com/S2RYc21Flc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2023

