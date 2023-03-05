Georgia OT Broderick Jones runs blazing 40-yard dash

One of the most impressive offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL draft is former Georgia star, Broderick Jones. Jones carried his impressive 2022 season forward into the offseason with a blazing 4.98-second unofficial 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran his impressive 40 at 311 pounds.

Jones’ game is built about his power and aggression but this type of work at the combine shows he is more than capable of extending his game and showcasing agility and athleticism at the next level.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jones would fill the team’s biggest roster need and give them a starting tackle from day one. Jones does have some gaps in his technique and it gets lazy at times but even if he got his start at right tackle, Pittsburgh could slide Chuks Okorafor over to the left for now.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire