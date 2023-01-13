Georgia OT Broderick Jones makes decision on NFL draft

Breaking News:

Joe Vitale
Georgia starting offensive tackle Broderick Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

This does not come as a surprise. Jones, a first team All-SEC offensive lineman, is expected to be a first round pick and quite possibly the first offensive tackle selected in the draft.

Jones started all 15 games at left tackle for Georgia during the 2022 season.

A former five-star recruit out of Lithonia, Georgia, Jones redshirted his first season in Athens and played in every game during Georgia’s back-to-back title runs.

Georgia is still waiting on a draft decision from offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran and Warren McClendon.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

