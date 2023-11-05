Georgia-Ole Miss football will be a night game

The Georgia-Ole Miss game will be a night game that will be televised at 7 p.m. ET on CBS on Nov. 11. Georgia and Ole Miss both took care of business over the weekend.

Ole Miss enters the Georgia game as the No. 10 team in the country, per the US LBM Coaches Poll. Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the country.

The Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin are 8-1 entering the Georgia game. Georgia is 9-0 and is coming off a 30-21 victory over the Missouri Tigers. Ole Miss’s lone defeat is to Alabama, so the Rebels not out of the College Football Playoff picture yet.

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Athens, Georgia, for the Ole Miss game. The winner of the Georgia-Ole Miss game will still have an excellent shot at making the College Football Playoff. The loser will face a steep climb.

Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 38-35 in a wild Week 10 game. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins form one of the best running back-quarterback combinations in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire