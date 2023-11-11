Georgia-Ole Miss 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Bulldogs to beat Rebels

"College GameDay" in Athens always has a special feel to it, and Saturday is no exception. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 in SEC play) are hosting the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1) in an SEC East-vs.-SEC West showdown.

It's a big game for the Bulldogs, who can clinch a berth in the SEC championship game in Atlanta with the victory. Carson Beck and Georgia's fearsome defense will face an Ole Miss team looking to keep its SEC West hopes alive.

The coaching subplot is an interesting one, with Kirby Smart taking on Lane Kiffin. These are two teams who haven't played since 2016, so it's a rare unfamiliar conference matchup.

Here's how the "College GameDay" crew picked the Georgia-Ole Miss game, including predictions from Lee Corso and guest picker Nolan Smith (Kirk Herbstreit abstained).

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Nolan Smith: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Georgia-Ole Miss