Georgia OL Joshua Miller commits to Syracuse

Offensive guard Joshua Miller is the latest Georgia Bulldog to transfer to Syracuse. Miller joins former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who is now the head coach of the Syracuse Orange.

Joshua Miller is a former three-star recruit. The talented offensive guard 6-foot-5 and weighs 305 pounds. He signed with Georgia football as a member of the class of 2023.

Miller, who recently entered the transfer portal, is the third Georgia player to transfer to Syracuse. He joins wide receivers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes as former Dawgs on the Orange.

Miller announced his commitment to Syracuse via social media:

We on Gods path! Regular cats won’t understand. LLN’GRADE🧡 pic.twitter.com/B25qwwLz8d — Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) December 23, 2023

Georgia football has had 17 players enter the transfer portal following the SEC championship.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire