Georgia OL Devin Willock, staffer die in automobile accident

Devin Willock, a Georgia offensive lineman, and a recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died early Sunday in an automobile accident, according to the school.

Police said Willock, 20, was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed at around 2:45 a.m. Willock was dead at the scene.

LeCroy died after an ambulance took her to a hospital.

The deaths come less than a week after the Bulldogs won the national championship by defeating TCU.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound Willock played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs this past season.

The school released a statement:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the university statement said. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

ESPN reported junior offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also involved in the crash and is in stable condition. McClendon announced on Saturday that he is entering the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire