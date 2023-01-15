Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash, two others seriously injured

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car crash on Jan. 15 along with a Georiga recruiting staffer. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash on Saturday night in Athens, the school announced Sunday morning.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler.



Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/BYLH8Xipwa — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 15, 2023

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the statement said.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police police, the one-car crash happened at 2:45am ET on Jan. 15 when the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy veered off the side of the road and slammed into two telephone poles and several trees. Willock, a 20-year-old redshirt sophomore, was reportedly dead when emergency responders got there. LeCroy was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries shortly after.

The car contained two additional passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both members of the Georgia football program. They were both injured in the crash and are currently in "stable condition," but no further details, including their names, have been released.

The crash happened just hours after Georgia celebrated its 2022 National Championship win over TCU with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Willock, a New Jersey native, appeared in every game Georgia played this season, including the conference championship and both College Football Playoff games.