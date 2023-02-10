Georgia offers 4-star WR Xavier Jordan

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver recruit Xavier Jordan. Kirby Smart and Georgia have a chance to finish with one of the best recruiting classes in the country in the class of 2024.

Xavier Jordan plays high school football for Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, California. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver is a good student.

Xavier Jordan is a member of the class of 2024. 247Sports ranks Jordan as the No. 74 recruit in the junior class. Additionally, Jordan is considered the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 11 recruit in California.

The Cathedral standout has recent scholarship offers from Utah, Oregon, Syracuse, and Boston College. Xavier Jordan runs track and has excellent speed. The talented wide receiver is good at making tough catches and is not afraid to block.

The four-star receiver announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

More!

Georgia's Kendall Milton ranked among top returning RBs Georgia offers 5-star WR Dakorien Moore Report: Georgia spent $4.5 million on recruiting in 2022, way higher than any other school 247Sports makes bold prediction for CFB teams in 2023, including Georgia

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire