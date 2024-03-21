Georgia offers 4-star in-state DB recruit
Four-star cornerback recruit Dorian Barney checked out the University of Georgia this winter. Now, the Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to the talented in-state defensive back after he visited Georgia for a second time.
Barney plays high school football for Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia. The four-star recruit is ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the country. Dorian Barney is the third-ranked cornerback in the class of 2026 and the seventh-ranked recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports. Barney is not far from being ranked as a five-star prospect.
The elite cornerback has recently visited the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Barney has recent scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn and Oregon. Barney also plays basketball for Peachtree Ridge.
On tape, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback does a good job of reading the opposing quarterback and is a physical tackler. Barney announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:
#AGTG UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA OFFERED #GoDawgs🐶 #blessed @KirbySmartUGA @CoachDee_UGA @Coach_TRob @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @SWiltfong247 @DukestheScoop @jdpickell @CoachReedLive pic.twitter.com/O9Lr7x85d3
— Dorian Barney (@1dorianbarney) March 19, 2024
Kirby Smart and Georgia are always looking for elite defensive back recruits. The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2024 in Ellis Robinson IV.