Georgia offers 4-star LB Tarvos Alford

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star linebacker recruit Tarvos “TJ” Alford. Alford is projected to commit to the Florida Gators, per 247Sports.

However, Georgia should never be counted out in recruiting especially when it comes to adding talented linebackers.

Alford is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Florida. The Bulldogs also offered a scholarships to several of Alford’s high school teammates.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 97 recruit in the class of 2025. Alford is considered the No. 12 linebacker and the No. 18 player in Florida. Alford also runs track. Georgia really values speed at the linebacker position.

Tarvos Alford has recent scholarship offers from Louisville, Syracuse, Florida State, and Ole Miss.

Georgia is off to an excellent start with the class of 2024 and 2025. The Dawgs have commitments from multiple five-star prospects in the class of 2025.

Alford announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

